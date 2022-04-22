BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is taking its show out of Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and bringing it directly to the community as part of “Symphony in the City.”

The concert series is returning after a two-year hiatus.

Jonathan Rush, assistant conductor for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, said sometimes the community wants the orchestra to come to them.

“Sometimes people don’t think that they have access to the orchestra, especially if they have to come to orchestra hall, and think they have to dress up in tuxes,” Rush said. “But when the orchestra comes out to the community, it gives them an opportunity to see something they may not have seen before.”

“Symphony in the City” kicked off at New Shiloh Baptist Church in honor of Black History Month. It will continue with performances at the B&O Railroad Museum on April 26 and Patterson Park on June 1. It is conducted by Rush, who will perform alongside artistic partner Wordsmith.

“Classical music is a beautiful form of music, but we know, we have to touch the kids, as well,” said Wordsmith. “We’ve got to build the bridge to the kids and one way we can do that is by playing music they’re used to hearing, you know, on the radio.”

Admission to the two upcoming performances, which combine classical music with contemporary pop and hip hop, is free. Tickets can be reserved online through the BSO website.

“I think with ‘Symphony in the City,’ that’s something that I’d love to see, that mix of, ‘I’m enjoying this beautiful music, but now I can put my hands in the air and rock to this particular song.’ So, I can’t wait to see that,” Wordsmith said.