BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday is the 16th annual St. Vincent De Paul Foundation’s Empty Bowls, a major effort aimed at helping to bring an end to poverty.
This will mark the first time the annual fundraiser has been held in person since 2019.
The Empty Bowls event is being hosted at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
For additional safety, it will be held outdoors in a tented area.
Each year, Empty Bowls raises money and awareness for its mission to lend a helping hand to those experiencing hunger, homelessness, and poverty.
Tickets are $35 per person and are still available for purchase online. Can’t make it to the event? Donations are also welcome.