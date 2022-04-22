BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott signed a bill into law Friday directing the city government to reach net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2045.
Under the law, government operations will have to cut emissions by 30% of 2007 levels in the next three years. and another 30% by 2030.READ MORE: FAA Says It Failed To Tell Capitol Police About Plane Flight
“Our 30-60-100 goal will lay out a path for the city to reach carbon neutrality, meet the challenge of reducing emissions head-on and avoiding some of the worst impacts of climate change,” said Scott. “This science-based target is a little bit more ambitious than the current State of Maryland goal and could ensure that residents see the co-benefits, like saving on energy bills, sooner.”
City Councilman Mark Conway (District 4) introduced legislation outlining the emissions-reduction goals last October.READ MORE: Orioles Extend 1992 Ticket Pricing To May 8
“The science is clear, and we don’t have time to waste,” he said.
The legislation is part of a climate package that includes proposals to purchase zero-emission vehicles for the city’s fleet, update code to require “cool roofs” on any building erected with city funding, and establish a Zero Waste Commission. Conway said the other bills are still working their way through the council.
In January, Scott set the goal for reaching carbon neutrality in the next 23 years and applauded Conway’s legislative push.MORE NEWS: Police Say At Least 3 Shot, 'Active Threat' In Northwest DC
The Baltimore Office of Sustainability is currently updating the city’s Climate Action Plan, the mayor said.