BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Human Services launched a new program to help low-income households in the state offset the costs of water and wastewater bills.

The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program offers up to $2,000 in assistance, focusing on households whose water bills are 30 days or more past due.

“No family or child should go without access to water because of challenges paying bills,” said Department of Human Services Secretary, Lourdes Padilla. “With the launch of the new water assistance program, Maryland is expanding access to more affordable water for low-income households.”

Applications for the federally-funded program will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and will continue until federal funds are exhausted, the MDHS said.

According to the state, applicants could qualify for the following assistance based on specific needs:

Reconnect Household Water/Wastewater Services – If the household’s water/wastewater services have been disconnected because of past-due water bills, grant funds may be available to pay off the balance, including fees to reconnect household water services.

Prevent Disconnection of Household Water/Wastewater Services – If the household has received a notice that your water/wastewater services will be disconnected due to a past overdue balance, grant funds may be available to pay all or part of your bill.

Reduce Current Household Water/Wastewater Past Due Balance – If the household is struggling to afford your current water bills and meet other household needs, the household may qualify for temporary assistance to pay some or all of your current water bills.

To learn more about the program and apply for assistance, visit the myMD THINK consumer portal. Residents can apply offline by having an application mailed to them by calling the Department’s Local Home Energy Program Office.