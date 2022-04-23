BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - MAY 17: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott speaks during a news conference on May 17, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Members of the Maryland Congressional Delegation held a news conference to discuss the "Reconnecting Communities Act," legislation to "reconnect and revitalize areas that were harmed by the construction of the Interstate Highway System" and "reform the long history of inequity in infrastructure." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Saturday that he would be restarting of the Key’s Pointe development project in O’Donnell Heights, which was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, Maryland State Delegate Brooke Lierman, Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen, Housing Authority of Baltimore City President & CEO Janet Abrahams, and some community leaders joined Scott for the announcement.

Proud to stand with O’Donnell Heights community to announce that the City/State have committed $$$$ to finally rebuild housing so that displaced residents can come back AND that we are committing millions to a new regional park. TY @Zeke_Cohen @SenBillFerg @MayorBMScott & more! pic.twitter.com/agSCdiS71W — Brooke Lierman (@BrookeELierman) April 23, 2022

Last month, Scott committed $2.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funding to restart the stalled community development.

That money will go toward Phase 2A of the project, which includes the construction of a 60-unit mixed-income rental development, city officials said.

Thirty of the rental housing units will be made available to current and former O’Donnell Heights residents, according to city officials.

The other 30 rental housing units will be available to households earning less than 60% of the area median income, city officials said.

The high-quality units will have modern amenities and be energy-efficient.

The funding associated with them will also pay for new streets, sidewalks, and public infrastructure, according to city officials.

“This is an exciting development and we’re proud to be able to get it back on track,” Scott said. “Once again, we are maximizing the impact of our ARPA allocation to help those most in need in our city.”

Scott the investment aligned with his priority pillar for ensuring equitable neighborhood development across Baltimore.

O’Donnell Heights is nestled in Southeast Baltimore. It was first created as public housing for factory workers supporting our country’s efforts during World War II.

Years ago, the City of Baltimore demolished 900 affordable housing units with the promise of revitalization, but the funding dried up, according to city officials.

“When I came into office, I pledged that our neighbors in O’Donnell Heights would know their true value to Baltimore,” Councilmember Zeke Cohen said. “Today, Mayor Scott and I, with the support of our communities, have made that commitment a reality. It’s a great moment for our district and city.”