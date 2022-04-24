Ravens Pick Higher Than Usual After Injury-Filled SeasonThe Ravens will certainly hope for better luck in 2022, but given what happened last year, the health history of anyone they draft will be scrutinized.

Orioles Extend 1992 Ticket Pricing To May 8Anyone who wants to go to an Orioles home game can pay as low as $4 per ticket until May 8.

Ravens Enter 2022 NFL Draft With 9 Picks In First 4 RoundsThe Ravens used one of their two first-round picks last year on outside linebacker Odafe Oweh, and they may look for another defensive prospect this year.

Baltimore, Washington D.C. Merge Bids For 2026 World CupThe cities are merging their bids, with M&T Bank Stadium, home of the Baltimore Ravens, serving as the site for matches, and the National Mall hosting a fan festival.