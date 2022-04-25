BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old was among three people injured in a trio of Baltimore shootings stretching from Sunday night into Monday morning.
The first shooting was reported shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore Police said. The victim was gone by the time officers arrived, but he showed up at the hospital minutes later.
Less than an hour later, officers were called to a reported shooting in the 3900 block of Benzinger Road, where they found a 30-year-old man shot, police said. The victim was taken a hospital and is expected to survive.
Shortly before 11 p.m., officers were called to a local hospital after a 17-year-old walked in with a gunshot wound to the body. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to police.
Besides those shootings, a 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting that unfolded about 1 a.m. on Thames Street in the city's Fells Point neighborhood.
Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.