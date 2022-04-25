BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Comedian Dave Chappelle will perform two nights of stand-up this June at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover.
The D.C. native will perform in The HALL, the casino's 4,800 seat performance venue, on June 18 and 19, as Live! marks its 10th anniversary.
We last saw the comic in the 2021 film “Dave Chappelle – Live in Real Life,” also named “Untitled Dave Chappelle Documentary,” a look at the outdoor and socially distanced live shows he put on in Yellow Springs, Ohio, the small town outside Dayton that Chappelle calls home, in 2020.
It was during that time he wrote “8:46” following the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck.

Both sets at Live! Casino are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Both sets at Live! Casino are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets, ranging from $89.99-$244.99, go on sale Friday, April 29th at 10 a.m. through AXS.com.