BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the early Monday shooting death of 30-year-old Marco Nunez in Fells Point, authorities said.

Officers were on patrol shortly before 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire nearby and found the victim in the 1700 block of Thames Street, Baltimore Police said.

Nunez had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

WJZ has learned that he was a bouncer at Rodos Bar.

Family confirms this is their loved one, 30-year old Marco Nunez. He was a father, friend to many in Fells Point and a bouncer at Rodos Bar. @wjz pic.twitter.com/2a7FkVU4gj — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) April 26, 2022

Officers believe a group of individuals exited an establishment when a confrontation started and then the shooting occurred, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

“That confrontation escalated where an individual who was outside was illegally carrying a gun, pulled it out and shot one of these individuals,” said Harrison.

The police commissioner added that the officers on patrol were about 300 feet from the incident.

Those officers chased after the suspect, who fled on foot. But ultimately, the suspect was able to evade the police, Harrison said.

“This signals to us that the deployment strategy was exactly what it was supposed to be,” Harrison explained.

No information about a possible suspect or motive in the deadly shooting was immediately released Monday morning.

People gathered at Fells Point to hold a candlelight vigil for Nunez on Monday night.

Candles, flowers and balloons create a memorial for Nunez @wjz pic.twitter.com/wIf2trMSTH — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) April 26, 2022

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.