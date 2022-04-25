BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Almost 12 years after the murder of Cockeysville native and former star University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love, a civil trial is getting started in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Love was just 22 years old when her former boyfriend George Huguely beat her, leaving her for dead in her apartment just off the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Nearly 12 years after Yeardley Love was found dead in her off-campus apartment, the man who was convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Yeardley's mother. https://t.co/oZlqdVMahU — 48 Hours (@48hours) April 25, 2022

While Huguely is now serving 23 years in prison, Love’s family has long been determined to move forward with a more than $30 million wrongful death civil lawsuit.

Jury selection began Monday.

Many of the same witnesses and much of the same evidence will be used in court, including Huguely’s interrogation.

Huguely, a one-time all-American lacrosse player from a prominent Chevy Chase family, is expected to take the stand.

Prosecutors said in May 2010, Huguely kicked down Love’s bedroom door, then beat her after a day of binge drinking. They said he was enraged that she had a relationship with a lacrosse player from North Carolina.

Love’s family has said she endured abuse before the fatal beating.

They spoke to WJZ in 2013 about their loss.

“You keep thinking and believing that this isn’t real. Just a little feeling in the back of your mind that she’s going to walk through the door,” her sister Lexie Love said.

They formed the One Love Foundation in her honor to educate young people about abusive relationships.

Before going to UVA, Yeardley Love was a standout lacrosse player at Notre Dame Prep in Baltimore County. She also volunteered with several organizations in Baltimore City.