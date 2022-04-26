CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Police, Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and another was injured in a pair of shootings Monday evening in Baltimore.

The first was reported about 5:42 p.m. in the 500 block of Brice Street. Officers handling that call found the 32-year-old man shot in the back.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Foggy Morning

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 2900 block of Brighton Street, where they found a 21-year-old man shot in the abdomen.

READ MORE: 37-Year-Old Man Killed In Southeast Baltimore Shooting

That victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. At last check, he was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

MORE NEWS: Jury Selected For Civil Trial Over Yeardley Love's Death

 

CBS Baltimore Staff