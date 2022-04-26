BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and another was injured in a pair of shootings Monday evening in Baltimore.
The first was reported about 5:42 p.m. in the 500 block of Brice Street. Officers handling that call found the 32-year-old man shot in the back.
The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.
Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 2900 block of Brighton Street, where they found a 21-year-old man shot in the abdomen.
That victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. At last check, he was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about either case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.