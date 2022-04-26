BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Kennedy Krieger ROAR for Kids 5k returns to Cockeysville this Saturday.
The run and walk event will be held in person for the first time since the start of the pandemic at Oregon Ridge Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. It supports research and programs at the institute and has raised over $3 million since it started in 2005.
The funding helps families getting treatment at the institute like Michele Mueller and her 4-year-old son Tripp, who was diagnosed with spastic diplegia cerebral palsy, a condition where a portion of the brain that controls movement is damaged and causes limbs to be stiff, making it difficult to walk.
“He was walking a little funny, bit of a wobble so I wound up coming to Kennedy Krieger,” Mueller said.
Mueller is the Director of Special Events at Kennedy Krieger and has been working there for the last 19 years, but now has a new perspective on the fundraising event after her son's diagnosis.
“You know I’ve heard the stories from patients,” she said. “It’s incredible to hear and see but until I actually experienced it. I had no idea.”
Mueller is hoping people come out to support Tripp and the many other families receiving treatment at Kennedy Krieger.
“Your family can support a place that serves families right in your backyard,” she said.
For more information or to register for ROAR for Kids, visit the run's website, or call 443-923-7300.