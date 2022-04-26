BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Amazon is aiming to help high school students soar to greater heights through a new program that will award 10 million dollars in scholarships.

Amazon’s Future Engineer Scholarship program was created to encourage millions of students across underserved communities to build life-changing skills through careers in computer science.

Two local high school seniors were recipients of the scholarship. Destiny Ogar of Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women, and Sai Hruthika Naraharisetti of Marriotts Ridge High School.

“I definitely did not think I was going to be chosen,” Ogar said. “So I did cry.”

Ogar and Naraharisetti are two of 250 high school senior recipients from underserved communities across the country, representing Maryland this year.

“I’m super grateful to be recognized as a woman in STEM,” Naraharisetti said.

Not only do the winners receive a $40,000 scholarship, but also a one-of-a-kind paid internship at the e-commerce giant.

“This scholarship is the main reason I’ll be able to attend my dream school,” Ogar said. “I’ll be going to North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in the Fall.”

Naraharisetti plans to attend the University of Maryland, College Park to major in computer science in the Fall.

“I personally think that it’s really important to have that community where you can talk to someone who looks likes you and has the same beliefs as you in your career field so you’re able to push yourself,” she said.

In an industry heavily dominated by white men, both young ladies are hoping to inspire others like themselves and pay it forward.

“I hope I can be that figure for other young women in the same area as me, look up to me and believe ‘Oh, maybe next year I should apply for that scholarship and I could be just like her,'” Ogar said.