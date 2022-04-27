CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County detectives are investigating a shooting Monday in Randallstown that sent a man to the hospital.

Officers called to a shooting about 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 8500 block of Glen Michael Lane found a man shot inside an apartment, Baltimore County Police said.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. At last check, he was listed in stable condition.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the shooting happened in the parking lot outside the apartment, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

