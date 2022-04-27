Hi everyone!

On April 27, 1947, Baseball Commissioner A.B. “Happy” Chandler hosted “Babe Ruth Day” at Yankee Stadium. It was an event to honor the many many at the time viewed as the face of baseball.

We all know George Herman Ruth was born in Baltimore and began his professional career with Baltimore’s minor league team. He was discovered by manager Jack Dunn, with the press calling Ruth “Dunn’s bonus baby.” It was a moniker that stuck, and it’s how Ruth became known as “Babe.” The rest, as they say, is history.

On Wednesday, our “Museum Week” continued with a stop at Ruth’s Emory Street birthplace, which is now a museum to not only his life but Maryland sports in general. Located just a “long fly ball from Oriole Park,” this place is a must visit for baseball fans. It is all about the “Babe” and so much more. As we learned, it currently features a display of Ruth’s first ever trading card. That card, by the way, is now worth millions of dollars. In the world of collectibles, it is firmly “on the podium.” As a side note, the display is as secure as Fort Knox.

Think about some of the names considered for the Mount Rushmore of Baltimore sports. Phelps, Lewis, Unitas, Brooks, Ripken Jr. and, of course, Ruth. The “Bambino,” as he is known, is in pretty good company.

Years ago, I had the privilege of interviewing his daughter, Julia Ruth Stevens. She knew her father well into her 20s. I asked at the time what her father might say to Mark McGwire, who had just broken Ruth’s single-season home run record. Without blinking, she said he would say, “Come on kid, let’s go get a bourbon and talk ball.” I choose to believe Ruth would look at the names I mentioned and intone the same message.

Explore the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum yourself. It is pretty darn cool.

Cheers, Babe! This evening, I am going to toast you on your day. I would have loved to have talked some baseball with you.

– Marty B!