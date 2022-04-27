BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City Council President Nick Mosby apologized Wednesday after a hearing on his proposal to revive the Dollar House program got heated, with the head of a Boston-based nonprofit called to testify in support of the legislation suggesting supporters were going to riot if the measure did not get passed and lobbing accusations Mayor Brandon Scott and City Councilwoman Odette Ramos are in the pocket of developers.

“Unfortunately, there were the actions of some that was completely disrespectful to the institution of the city council, to this historic building, and to the overwhelming amount of citizens who were here to participate and be civically engaged in their government,” he said at the Board of Estimates hearing. “And as the leader of the institution, it is my responsibility to ensure that that never takes place again.”

He called the “unfounded claims” made by Bruce Marks, CEO of the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America, against Scott and Ramos “completely unacceptable.”

Mosby pledged to work with Scott, the Baltimore Police Department and the Department of General Services to prevent future disruptions in the seat of government after Marks led a crowd to the mayor’s office Tuesday night and banged on the door, telling supporters the mayor had refused to meet with his organization to talk about the program.

Under Mosby’s proposal, Baltimore’s legacy residents, those who have lived in the city for more than a decade, would be eligible to buy city-owned vacant homes for $1. They would also receive a $50,000 grant from the city for renovations under a repair grant bill, and the nonprofit would provide a low-interest loan to pay the mortgage.

NACA’s mortgage offers “no down payment, no closing fees, low-interest rate no PMI loans to low to moderate-income people,” according to its website.

City Councilman Zeke Cohen said the plan didn’t make any financial sense, providing little return on investment after rehabbing a home.

“It would require massive renovations, these are primarily shells and they are surrounded by other vacants, so the concern that we’ve had is that if you put, lets say $150,000 to $200,000 into renovating one of these things it might be worth, I don’t know, $80,000 to $100,000 which would mean you would be underwater,” Cohen said.

He called NACA’s product “questionable at best.”

Councilman Ryan Dorsey walked out during the session.

“I left tonight’s hearing early because it was an embarrassment I wasn’t going to dignify by participating,” Dorsey said in a tweet. “Baltimore deserves so much better than to have our time wasted and intelligence insulted with astroturf nonsense. We have plenty else to do.”

James Bentley, a spokesperson for Scott, said the nonprofit had never requested a meeting with the mayor until Tuesday night.

Cohen later tweeted the mayor wasn’t in the building when the crowd went to his office, but an elderly woman was behind the door and was scared by the commotion.

The gentleman brought a large crowd of people to bang on the Mayor’s door and call him a coward. The Mayor wasn’t here at City Hall. An elderly woman who has worked in City Hall for several decades was. She said it was terrifying. — Zeke Cohen (@Zeke_Cohen) April 26, 2022

Last month, Mayor Scott pledged $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to address vacant properties. The investment included funding for capital investments, blight elimination and prevention, and resident protection, but does not steer toward the dollar home program.

“Baltimore residents need real transformational change, not more pie in the sky,” Bentley said in a statement. “Mayor Scott has proven his commitment to addressing vacant properties and creating opportunities for residents in traditionally underserved communities to become homeowners.”

Mosby’s proposal is one of several efforts to crack down on the dangers posed by the roughly 15,000 vacant properties in Baltimore after a collapse at a vacant house killed three firefighters in January.

Bentley said Mosby’s bill “appears more harmful than helpful.”

The bill was voted on last month and ended in a 7-7 tie, with one absent vote. The city council did not vote on it nor did they schedule to vote on it Tuesday night.