BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sandlot, the popular outdoor bar along the water in Harbor Point, will be returning for the 2022 season after all, Beatty Development Group said Wednesday.

Although 2021 was previously billed as the seasonal beach bar’s final season, Sandlot will be back with new operators and a slightly different location.

“We just can’t quit Sandlot,” said Michael Beatty, president of Beatty Development Group. “The future of Sandlot is one of the questions we’ve gotten asked about the most since last season ended. We know people love it and throughout the development of Harbor Point over the past year, we’ve continued to stay open to the idea of keeping the spirit of Sandlot alive and well. We’re excited to bring it back for a while longer.”

The bar has been moved to the far west end of Harbor Point but will still have sand volleyball courts and space for cornhole, Beatty Development Group said.

John and Mary Miller, owners of Bar Movement, have developed a bar program with craft cocktails, beer and non-alcoholic options, and a rotating cast of local food trucks and guest chefs will serve up food.

“Sandlot is by far the most unique spot to enjoy the sunset in Baltimore. It’s got a great laid-back vibe and unbeatable view,” they said. “Bar Movement is excited to be part of this next chapter for Sandlot, and we’re looking forward to introducing a fresh new flair to the space, making it the premier spot to grab a drink, hang out with friends, feel the good vibes, and catch the sunset in downtown Baltimore.”

Opening weekend is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, from Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30.

Spike Gjerde and Corey Polyoka developed the initial concept for Sandlot and ran the bar for five seasons.

The new iteration is still temporary as the Harbor Point development undergoes the third phase of its development plan.