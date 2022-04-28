ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected in the robbery of an Abingdon bank Thursday.
Officials said around 4 p.m., the suspect approached the teller at the M&T Bank on Boxridge Drive and passed a note implying he had a weapon, demanding money.READ MORE: Mom, Sister Of Slain UVA Lacrosse Player Yeardley Love Testify In Lawsuit
The suspect — described as a Black man with a medium build wearing a dark mask, sunglasses, gloves and a yellow construction vest — fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.READ MORE: Woman Found Shot Dead In Car In North Baltimore
No injuries were reported in the robbery. The sheriff’s office released images of the suspect on social media Thursday.
MORE NEWS: Hope On The Horizon As Country Moves Into 'New Phase' Of Pandemic
Detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred this afternoon in Abingdon. pic.twitter.com/OuLvXHCpdX
— Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) April 29, 2022