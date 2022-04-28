BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens made two first round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday night, selecting Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

Executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta selected Hamilton, a dynamic safety, in the team’s No.14 pick. After giving up an NFL-worst 4,742 passing yards, the team shored up their secondary with the signing.

“I’m excited to get to work,” Hamilton said in a message to fans. “Baltimore’s the spot, I mean great defense, all around for the past however many-years. I’m excited to get to work, let’s win a Super Bowl ring.”

Hamilton’s teammates welcomed Hamilton over to Baltimore over Twitter, including FB Pat Ricard, OLB Daelin Hayes and OT Ronnie Stanley.

Yesssssir! Congrats, welcome to BMORE! See ya on the practice field 😎 https://t.co/9BcsiUcY2j — Pat Ricard 🥞 (@PRic508) April 29, 2022

A series of trades netted the Ravens the 25th overall pick, and DeCosta decided to add more protection for quarterback Lamar Jackson by selecting Linderbaum.

CB Marlon Humphrey and S Geno Stone were among the first to welcome Linderbaum.

I knew we was going to pick Linderbaum!!! Y’all gone believe me one day — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) April 29, 2022

The blockbuster deal that made it all happen: the Ravens sent Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, along with the 100th pick, to the Arizona Cardinals to jump back into the first round at No. 23.

Not everyone’s thrilled about the move.

In an apparent response to seeing his best friend on the team traded away and the front office not taking another receiver to replace him, Jackson tweeted, “Wtf” shortly after the Linderbaum pick was announced. But Jackson clarified the tweet wasn’t aimed at the center.

It’s not about my new center🙄 stop that bs https://t.co/meRpOw4zD0 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 29, 2022

Brown made an appearance at the Cardinals’ draft party in Glendale, AZ, suggesting the trade had been in the works for awhile. DeCosta confirmed an agreement had been reached earlier in the week, saying in a press conference Brown approached him in the offseason to say he was unhappy and request a trade.