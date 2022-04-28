BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two new vendors will bring healthy food and wellness-based products to Lexington Market when the new building opens in the fall, according to market staff.

Total Health Center, a vendor at the market since 1990, will remain on site. Total Health Center offers wellness products like tonics, teas, herbal supplements, and vitamins, market staff said.

It will be joined by Tossed Together, a salad, sandwich, and soup shop.

The two businesses join 30 other vendors that will begin serving customers when the new Lexington Market building opens.

Mohamed Alli, co-owner of Total Health Center, said that he has fought for decades to maintain a location in the market.

“We want to make wellness and health accessible for everyone, especially those who might not have a lot of money,” Alli said.

Tossed Together owner Tselane-Danielle Holloway said she was thrilled to open her first brick-and-mortar location at the market.

“I remember coming to Lexington Market after high school and seeing the bustling businesses and lines wrapped around the corners,” Holloway said. “Now, to be joining the market as a merchant, offering healthy, delicious options, it’s all coming full circle.”

Lexington Market has received hundreds of vendor applications for space in the new building. The market is looking for applications of all kinds but particularly from butchery, fresh produce, Indian food, sushi, BBQ, burgers, and candy or snack food.

Known as the longest continuously operating public market in the United States, the 240-year-old institution is undergoing a $40 million redevelopment and renovation by Baltimore-based developer Seawall.

The transformation calls for a new 61,000-square-foot market building to be constructed on the existing south parking lot and the demolition of the arcade building.

Once the project is complete, an open space will become a pedestrian plaza on Lexington Street. The market has remained open during construction, which started in February 2020.