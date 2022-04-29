BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a shooting this month in southern Baltimore, authorities said Friday.
Travis Fauntleroy was arrested on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree attempted murder, among other charges, court records show.
Fauntleroy is accused of the April 16 shooting on Leadenhall Street that sent a 53-year-old man to the hospital.
Officers called to the scene about 11 a.m. that day found the victim shot multiple times, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The condition of the 53-year-old man was not immediately clear Friday.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives later identified Fauntleroy as the shooting suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
The 27-year-old remains in custody without bail while awaiting court proceedings.