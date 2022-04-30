WEST POINT, NY - DECEMBER 12: Diego Fagot #54 of the Navy Midshipmen kneels in the end zone before the start of a game against the Army Black Knights at Michie Stadium on December 12, 2020 in West Point, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have signed Diego Fagot as an undrafted free agent, according to the Naval Academy.
Fagot is a linebacker who played for the Navy Midshipmen.
The academy announced his undrafted status on its Twitter account on Saturday.
Soon after, it altered the top of its website so that it displayed news about Fagot.
Headed to 𝕭𝖆𝖑𝖙𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖗𝖊!@diegofagot54 is officially a Baltimore Raven😈 @Ravens #GoNavy | #RavensFlock | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/JQO8iPk01m
— Navy Football (@NavyFB) April 30, 2022