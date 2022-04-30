OWINGS MILLS, MD (WJZ)– The Ravens have selected cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis with their second pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft.
The Alabama junior brings good speed to the Ravens secondary and good size at 6'1″ 197 pounds.
He only started one year at Alabama but was one of the top cornerback recruits in the country coming out of high school.
With pick No. 119, we’ve selected CB @jayarmourdavis from Alabama! pic.twitter.com/tFjvvn6ZC4
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2022
