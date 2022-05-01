BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say a 30-year-old man as shot several times in the 2900 block of Presbury Street around 2a.m. Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the area for a report of a shooting and located the man suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and the buttocks.
The man was transported to an area hospital and is listed as being in stable condition.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Southwest police district at (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
