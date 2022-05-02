BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been a little over 21 years since the Baltimore Ravens, behind one of the greatest defenses of all-time, steamrolled the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV, 34-7.

Many fans can still name every starter on that 2000 Ravens defense, a unit that allowed the fewest point (165) in NFL history.

The organization said Monday it will honor the team later this month at “A Championship Celebration,” a ceremony that is going to be recorded by NFL Films for an upcoming project on ESPN.

Linebacker Ray Lewis, tight end Shannon Sharpe, free safety Rod Woodson, defensive tackle Tony Siragusa, quarterback Trent Dilfer and running back Jamal Lewis are all scheduled to attend the reunion to share stories about that season, as are head coach Brian Billick, defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis and linebackers coach Jack Del Rio.

The Ravens also promise unseen footage from the Super Bowl season and special surprise guest appearances.

“We’re thrilled to provide our fans exclusive access to relive memories of the Ravens’ first Super Bowl title,” said Ravens senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs. “And for our fans to do so alongside some of the team’s most impactful contributors and outgoing personalities is truly special. The stories will be endless.”

“A Championship Celebration” is scheduled for May 23 at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

Fans will get a chance to take a picture with the the Lombardi Trophy and Lamar Hunt Trophy and shop at an official team store offering commemorative merchandise. All attendees will receive a commemorative Super Bowl XXXV pennant.

Tickets cost $35 and go on sale May 4.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the event, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra COVID-19 protocols include proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event. Masks are no longer required.