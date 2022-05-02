BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Monday detectives investigating the shooting death of a Fells Point bouncer who was trying to prevent an altercation are following “some promising leads” in the case.
"We have some promising leads," he said. "And detectives are working to follow up on those leads as we speak."
Marco Nunez, 30, was was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside Riptide Bar in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. on Monday, April 25. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Nunez, who worked as a bouncer at Rodos Bar, located in the 700 block of S. Broadway, was trying to intervene in a confrontation that started after a group of people exited an establishment on Thames Street. Then the shooting occurred.
On April 26, police released images of seven people of interest, three men and four women, in the fatal shooting. Harrison did not say Monday whether or not investigators had been able to speak with any of the people in the images.
Nunez was shot just feet from police officers. The person who killed him was still able to escape.
“We had police officers at the end of this block when this happened. This again shows people do not care,” Mayor Brandon Scott said last month.