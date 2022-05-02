File photo of a police car. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 26-year-old man on Monday, according to authorities.
The man arrived at Johns Hopkins Hospital with gunshot injuries around 5:23 p.m., police said.
Doctors tried to save the man but he died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Homicide detectives are still trying to determine where the shooting occurred.
Anyone with information on the shooting can contact detectives at (410)396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.