BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The State Center Vaccine and Testing site has expanded its on-site services to provide testing and treatment for people who have contracted COVID-19.
If a visitor tests positive on a rapid test at the center and treatments are appropriate for them, then they will immediately receive a clinical evaluation and a prescription for oral antiviral pills filled on-site.
This service is free, and insurance is not required, according to clinic personnel.
If oral antiviral pills are not appropriate for the person who has contracted COVID-19, then a free monoclonal antibody infusion may be recommended, clinic staff said.
The infusion will be available at the nearby Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital COVID Infusion Center, which is located at the intersection of Greene Street and Lombard Street, according to clinic personnel.
Patients must have an appointment to enter the Infusion Center; walk-in patients are not accepted.
People can make an appointment between Monday and Friday by appointment, clinic staff said.