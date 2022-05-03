BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large police presence over a flipped car in the Port Covington neighborhood of South Baltimore stemmed from a carjacking gone wrong, authorities said.

Chopper 13 captured multiple emergency response units surrounding the crashed car, which turned out to be an unmarked department vehicle. The incident occurred in the 2800 block of S. Hanover Street and involved a Baltimore police detective.

The president of the local police union, Mike Mancuso, and the vice president of the union are aware of a police-involved shooting in South Baltimore where there is heavy police activity around the overturned car, according to a statement on the union’s Twitter account.

“Our Detective appears to be uninjured and the suspects are being sought,” the union said.

The local police union later noted that the detective fired upon his assailants during the carjacking.

His actions were “nothing short of heroic,” the union said.

Tonight, @BaltimorePolice finest were nothing short of heroic. Our Detective was carjacked and he fired upon his assailants. The criminals flipped the car and 2 out of 3 suspects were arrested due to the great work of all responding BPD units. @MayorBMScott #cityincrisis — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) May 4, 2022

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison confirmed during a press conference that the detective was the target of a carjacking and had fired off some of the bullets in his weapon.

He was not injured during the incident, Harrison said.

Although the detective was not wearing a uniform, he was wearing a polo shirt embroidered with a police badge and other items indicating that he was a police officer, Harrison said.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured by gunfire that was discharged, he said. Harrison said there were three suspects.

Two are in custody and those two suspects are uninjured, Harrison said.

The suspects appear to be young, according to authorities.

The search for a third suspect continued on Tuesday evening.

Police said it was unknown if the suspect was injured or armed.

#HAPPENINGNOW:@BaltimorePolice Commissioner Harrison + @MayorBMScott say: -on-duty detective was carjacked in an unmarked car by armed suspects & *fired shots -3 suspects crashed/wrecked the car near Hanover bridge -police caught 2 suspects -3rd suspect at large****@wjz pic.twitter.com/Ccx5EKGp9v — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) May 4, 2022

Mayor Brandon Scott expressed dismay that people were so brazen that they would

“This is not just about the police . . . This is about a high level of accountability,” Scott said.

#VIDEO:

where it all started – 2800 Hanover St@BaltimorePolice say this is where 3 armed suspects carjacked an on-duty detective’s car **AND where the detective fired shots** Police also found suspect’s gun here A 7-Eleven employee says he heard 2-3 shots outside @wjz pic.twitter.com/e0rTBcCOGI — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) May 4, 2022

It is unclear if the detective was inside or outside of his vehicle at the time of the carjacking.

The Special Investigation Response Team is investigating the incident, according to authorities.