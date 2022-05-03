BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was found shot multiple times in West Baltimore by homicide detectives Tuesday morning, police said.
The detectives were conducting an investigation at 11:40 a.m. around West Baltimore Street at North Fremont Avenue when they heard several gunshots, police said. The detectives then found a 35-year-old man shot multiple times on the 700 block of West Baltimore Street.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in unknown condition, police said.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.