BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were hurt, one of them with life-threatening injuries, in a shipping container explosion Wednesday in Anne Arundel County.
It happened about 9 a.m. at a business in the 1500 block of Jabez Run in Millersville, according to details released by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.
Authorities said one of the men had just opened the container when the blast occurred, and the second man suffered minor burns while trying to rescue him.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fire coming from the container. Firefighters quickly put out the flames while paramedics tended to the victims.
Authorities believe the explosion happened accidentally when a piece of heavy equipment ignited gas leaking from a propane tank inside the container.
The first victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His status was not immediately clear as of Wednesday afternoon.
Update Jebez Run: Small Explosion from shipping container. Fire is extinguished. @AACoFD Hazmat crews and Fire Investigators on scene to investigate. Continue to avoid the area.
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) May 4, 2022