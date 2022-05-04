File photo of police lights.(photo: Thinkstock)
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An arrest was made after a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in West Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded around 3 p.m. to the 500 block of North Pulaski street for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found a 34-year-old man shot multiple times. He was transported to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said citizens told the officers on the scene where a person of interest was. That person was arrested and a handgun was recovered.
Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide investigators at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.