WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — An 81-year-old woman died in a crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday after she ran a red light at a White Marsh intersection, Baltimore County Police said.
The woman, identified as Bernadette Beres Stundick, was driving a cargo van north on Ebenezer Road at 5:45 p.m. when she ran the red light at an intersection with Philadelphia Road, police said. The van rear-ended a pickup truck ahead of her, causing a domino effect accident in which two more cars were rear-ended.
Stundick was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Three others were hospitalized with minor injuries.
The Baltimore County CRASH Team is still investigating the circumstances of the crash.