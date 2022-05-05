BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man shot and killed by Baltimore County police on Wednesday had picked up two knives and “moved quickly towards officers” after being instructed to drop the blades, according to an initial report from the Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General.

The unit, tasked with looking into all fatal counters involving police officers, is conducting a full investigation of the shooting.

According to the preliminary report, police were called to the home in the 900 block of Boundbrook Way about 4 p.m. for a report of a domestic disturbance.

“The 911 caller stated that a man inside the home was throwing items at a family member,” Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office said.

While officers were talking to the man, he picked up the knives and did not comply with requests to drop them. Two officers shot at the man after he “moved quickly towards” them, and another used a stun gun, according to the report.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

All the officers involved had activated their body-worn cameras, according to the report.

The IID generally releases the name of the decedent and officers within 48 hours and any body-worn camera footage within 14 days.

Neighbors told WJZ an elderly couple in their 60s live at the home with their three children.

They said police often respond to domestic disputes at the house where the shooting occurred, with one police visit happening as recently as two days ago.

Following the shooting, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt called the incident “tragic.”

While she declined to offer additional details, Hyatt said the officers “courageously faced a dangerous situation, followed their training, and protected the community.”

“We are again reminded that our officers face life-threatening situations every day,” she said. “I have confidence that the Office of the Attorney General will conduct a thorough investigation.”