OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The robotics team at Liberty Christian School in Owings Mills is heading to Texas this weekend to compete in an international championship after a successful year of competition in Maryland.

“It’s a very big deal. We’re going to be seeing people from all over the world,” said Harrison Stubbs, an eighth-grade student on the team.

Nine students on the team earned spots in the prestigious VEX Robotics World Championship after performing well in statewide competitions in recent months.

“I’m super excited for it and it’s a huge honor!” said fifth-grade student Obinna Nwajagu.

The students have been working hard over the last few months programming, designing and building robots.

The goal of the particular competition they are competing in is to get balls placed throughout a course into a scoring cube in the center of it. The students have just one minute to get as many balls as possible into it.

The team’s robot picks up the balls and then launches them into the goal box. They created it using plastic building pieces, wheels and rubber bands.

“I’m very proud of them,” said team coach and kindergarten teacher Denise Kraus. “They work hard, it’s challenging, they get frustrated, but in the end it pays off.”

The students will be up against 800 teams and can compete in 10 rounds at the championship.

The competitors told WJZ that they feel confident about performing well.

“I think we’re going to do well. We have made a lot of improvements,” said eighth-grader Michael Palmer.

Nwajagu said the team has made quite a bit of progress throughout this season.

“I’m really proud of how far our team has come,” he said. “Because after all the tinkering that we’ve done, I feel like our robot is probably the best it can be.”

To follow the team as they compete in Texas, visit Vex Worlds’ website.