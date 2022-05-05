With No Expectations, Wolff Near Top Of Leaderboard At TPC PotomacPlaying with freedom and joy, Wolff bogeyed the par-5 second hole at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm but was flawless from there, shooting an opening-round 65.

HISA, Horse Racing's New Governing Body, In Rush To Starting GateHorse racing's seeming inability to police itself drew the attention of the federal government in 2020. The result is the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act set to go into effect July 1.

Orioles Slow Surging Twins With 9-4 VictoryTrey Mancini reached base four times without hitting the ball out of the infield.

'Good Vibes' For McIlroy As He Defends Wells Fargo At Soggy TPC PotomacMcIlroy has plenty of good memories from the Maryland suburbs of Washington. A mile to the east at Congressional, McIlroy played what he still describes as the best golf of his life, an eight-shot victory in the 2011 U.S. Open.