BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 5-year-old Edgewood boy was killed Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash in Harford County, authorities said.
It happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 24 near Edgewood Road in Edgewood, Maryland State Police said.
Troopers said James Marnell Sanders, 35, and Trayln Sanders, 5, were trying to cross Route 24 when they were struck by a Toyota RAV4.
The 5-year-old was rushed to University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.
James Sanders was airlifted to R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of his injuries. His condition wasn't known Friday.
The Toyota’s driver, 30-year-old Corey James Maddox Jr. of Edgewood, did not stay at the scene, troopers said. He was later taken into custody for questioning.
Based on a preliminary investigation, it appears the victims were not in the crosswalk when they were struck by the vehicle, troopers said.
Based on a preliminary investigation, it appears the victims were not in the crosswalk when they were struck by the vehicle, troopers said.

It was not immediately clear what if any charges Maddox might face as a result of the deadly wreck.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.