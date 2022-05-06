BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Friday is off to a cool, rainy start with scattered showers.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared today an Alert day in anticipation of severe storms, including heavy rain, strong winds and the potential for flooding.

Much of Maryland is under a Flood Watch from this afternoon until 2 a.m. Saturday because runoff may trigger flooding in low-lying areas near rivers, streams and other bodies of water.

The Flood Watch, issued by the National Weather Service, covers Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties.

Most of Maryland is under a marginal risk of severe weather, but parts of southern are particularly at risk with the possibility of damaging winds, hail and an isolated tornado.

After a slightly cooler start, temperatures outside will climb into the high 50s this afternoon.

The big story is the wet, and potentially severe, weather. Scattered showers will likely give way to heavier periods of rainfall throughout the day. That rain will get even heavier tonight.

As we head into the evening hours, the winds will pick up with 10- to 20-mph speeds and gusts packing speeds of up to 30 miles per hour. Those factors will raise the risk of flooding in low-lying areas.

With the heaviest rain predicted for a window from this afternoon into early Saturday, it’s possible that we could see rainfall totals from three-quarters of an inch up to an inch and a half.

Saturday, which also is an Alert Day, promises to bring more of the same.

The forecast calls for an afternoon high of 54 degrees, coupled with windy, rainy weather and even the potential for some thunderstorms.

One of the big threats worth monitoring on Saturday is the potential for flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas or parts of Maryland with poor drainage.

Sunday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with rain fading later in the day.