BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan will throw out the first pitch before the Baltimore Orioles game on Mother’s Day against the Kansas City Royals, the team announced.
Hogan is the mother of three daughters and has four grandchildren, according to her state biography.
The ballclub has several things planned to celebrate mom. The first 10,000 fans ages 15 and older will receive a special ballcap with flower print on the brim and the “Orioles” script.
At select concession stands, fans can buy a vanilla sponge cupcake with pink buttercream icing or two specialty cocktails, a Strawberry Spritz made with rum and sparkling wine and a Pucker Up Limeade made with vodka, apple pucker, and lemon-lime soda.
Behind section 37, the team will run a store with an expanded selection of women’s apparel, including clothes from WEAR by Erin Andrews, Full Turn, Wild Collective and Rustic Cuff.
Following the game, the Orioles will auction off autographed Mother's Day jerseys worn on the field by the players, with proceeds benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.