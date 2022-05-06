BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Police on Friday announced a $10,000 reward for information in a fatal January shooting in Columbia.
Just before midnight on January 19, officers responded to a footpath near the 5200 block of Eliots Oak Road for a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.
The victim, identified as Zavian Hagins, died in the hospital.
Police said they do not believe the shooting was random.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov
