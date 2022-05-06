ALERT DAYSoaking Rain & Gusty Conditions Raise Flood Threat For Maryland
CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Columbia, Crime, Fatal Shooting, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Police on Friday announced a $10,000 reward for information in a fatal January shooting in Columbia.

Just before midnight on January 19, officers responded to a footpath near the 5200 block of Eliots Oak Road for a report of a shooting. The victim was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

READ MORE: Off-Duty Officer Injured But Not Shot In Parkville Double Shooting, Police Say

The victim, identified as Zavian Hagins, died in the hospital.

READ MORE: FDA Limits Who Can Receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Over Rare Blood Clots

Police said they do not believe the shooting was random.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore Looks To Redraw Lines Of Police Districts, Solicits Public Feedback

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov

CBS Baltimore Staff