BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles have postponed their scheduled game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday over the rain, according to team staff.

The team made the announcement on Twitter Saturday. The game has been rescheduled for Monday at 12:05 p.m. EST.

Tonight’s scheduled game against the Royals has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up on Monday, May 9 at 12:05 p.m. ET. Tickets for tonight’s postponed game will be valid for the May 9 game, no exchange necessary. pic.twitter.com/Fteo5GNO7A — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 7, 2022

The teams also called off a Friday night game. Six games around the major leagues were rained out that day, the most in a day because of inclement weather since 2018.

This is Kansas City’s only scheduled visit to Baltimore this season. The Royals and Orioles will try to play a straight doubleheader Sunday, and then another game Monday afternoon on what was a mutual off day.

Jordan Lyles (2-2) was supposed to start the series opener for Baltimore against Carlos Hernández (0-1) of the Royals.

Now Lyles will start the first game Sunday for the Orioles, followed by Bruce Zimmermann (1-1) in Game 2 and Tyler Wells (0-2) on Monday.

The Royals will pitch Zack Greinke (0-2) in Sunday’s opener, followed by Daniel Lynch (2-1) and Hernández on Monday.

Tickets for the postponed game will be valid for the game on Monday, according to team staff.

The Orioles will reach out to ticket holders unable to attend the rescheduled game via email and offer them complimentary tickets in a similar seating area for a variety of games later in the baseball season, team staff said.

The game will be broadcast on MASN and on the Orioles Radio Network, including the flagship station of Hearst Baltimore’s 98 Rock FM and WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM.

Fans who purchased tickets on StubHub for Saturday’s game will need to contact StubHub regarding their policy for postponed events, according to team staff.

