BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Casey Cares Foundation hosted about 100 people on Mother’s Day, including Tina Campbell and her family.

It was an opportunity for mothers and their children—some of whom are critically ill and receiving treatment in the hospital—to get some well-deserved pampering and family time.

The mission of the foundation is to provide small moments and lasting memories for families that are caring for sick children.

For example, Tina Campbell’s two youngest children have spent a lot of time in and out of the hospital. Her son, Grayson, had 30 strokes before having a critical brain surgery when he was just a 4-year-old kid.

“It’s really kind of amazing that when kids have things to look forward to, how much better they heal,” Campbell said.

Campbell said it was nice to be together and do something normal.

Lynette Coon remarked that this Mother’s Day was particularly special to her.

“This year is very monumental to me to be able to have all four of my kids with me, and together to celebrate the people who made me a mom,” Coon said.

That’s because last year, Coon’s daughter, Maya, was in the hospital receiving chemotherapy cancer treatments. She’s doing better now though.

“I’m doing very good,” Maya told WJZ. “I’m now five months out of treatment now, in remission.”

Lynette says it’s a blessing to have all of her children together in Baltimore.

“The moms of Casey Cares kids go through so much throughout the year between treatment and hospital stays and medication for their kids and so we wanted to make sure that they have a special day on mother’s day and that it was just about them,” Erin Ritter, the deputy associate director of Casey Cares Foundation, said.