CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore Firefighters, Furrow Street, Injured Firefighters
Furrow Street

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters found a man with gunshot injuries in a house that was on fire in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.

Now, homicide detectives and arson investigators are looking for evidence of the grisly crime.

READ MORE: Pikesville Synagogue Members Head To Moldova To Help Ukrainian Refugees

Firefighters found him in the 300 block of Furrow Street and asked Baltimore police for assistance around 7:20 p.m., police said.

They initially thought the house was vacant. They also rescued a person from the fire, according to authorities.

READ MORE: Casey Cares Foundation Makes Mother's Day Special For Moms With Critically Ill Children

One firefighter was injured during the rescue effort, the local firefighter’s union said in a social media post.

Hours after the fire was extinguished, the local firefighter’s union made public video of firefighters battling the blaze.

Anyone with information on the shooting or fire should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

MORE NEWS: Rosedale Fire Damages Home On Mother's Day

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

CBS Baltimore Staff