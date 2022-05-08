BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters found a man with gunshot injuries in a house that was on fire in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.

Now, homicide detectives and arson investigators are looking for evidence of the grisly crime.

BPD says a homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a dead man with gunshot wounds inside a vacant home that was on fire on Furrow Street this evening. @wjz pic.twitter.com/LZ5TIvHUaF — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) May 9, 2022

Firefighters found him in the 300 block of Furrow Street and asked Baltimore police for assistance around 7:20 p.m., police said.

They initially thought the house was vacant. They also rescued a person from the fire, according to authorities.

One firefighter was injured during the rescue effort, the local firefighter’s union said in a social media post.

Hours after the fire was extinguished, the local firefighter’s union made public video of firefighters battling the blaze.

What does it look like when #BMORESBravest have to go into a fire? Here is arrival and entry video from the first arriving engine at todays fire in the 300 block of Furrow St 21223 #CarrolltonRidge where FFs found a person with an apparent gunshot wound.https://t.co/Rt3IemHZfk pic.twitter.com/PbmFUMt0Rc — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) May 9, 2022

Anyone with information on the shooting or fire should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.