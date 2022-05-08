BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– A cloudy and chilly Mother’s Day.
We could see some patchy drizzle or a stray shower west of the Bay with a better chance for a few showers east of the Bay, especially toward the Atlantic beaches.
Highs will run about 20 degrees below average only reaching the low to mid 50s.
We may see a little late day sun in areas northwest of Baltimore.
Look for a cold night with partly to mostly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Monday sees a mix of clouds and sun with more clouds east of the Bay and more sun west of I-95. Highs climb back into the low 60s.
We get back to some nice weather Tuesday through Thursday with highs climbing from the upper 60s to lower 70s.