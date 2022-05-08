Bradley Goes Low In Mud Again, Leads Wells Fargo By 2Keegan Bradley did nothing special on the only easy scoring day this week at the Wells Fargo Championship, opening with an even-par 70 that left him around the cut line.

Kentucky Derby Updates | Rich Strike Finishes First In DerbyBettors are throwing their money behind Epicenter and Taiba, toppling Zandon as Kentucky Derby favorite less than 75 minutes before the scheduled 6:57 p.m. post time.

Orioles, Royals Rained Out For Second Straight DayThe Baltimore Orioles have postponed their scheduled game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday due to inclement weather, according to team staff.

Kentucky Derby Pick: Taiba Will Rise Above His InexperienceAh, the traditions of Kentucky Derby day. Mint juleps. Ornate hats. The garland of roses that will be draped across the winner. Those have all been part of the show at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May for decades.