ROSEDALE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Fire officials say they were called to a home in the 800 block of Chesaco Ave around 11a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene they found a single family home with flames showing from the first and second floor.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire but there is significant damage to the home.

Fire officials are still on scene but the fire has been extinguished.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
