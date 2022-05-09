BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport has reopened its Express Parking lot just in time for the summer travel season.
The lot provides 1,400 additional parking spaces for travelers as air travel rebounds. The lot was closed in March 2020 due to low traffic in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At a rate of $10 per day, the lot offers a parking option close and convenient to the airport terminal with frequent shuttle service.
"The reopening of our Express Parking option will offer added parking capacity for our travelers as we approach the busy summer travel season," said Ricky Smith, Executive Director for BWI Airport. "As passenger traffic grows, we are working with our airport partners to provide a positive travel experience for our customers."
The airport said passenger travel “rebounded strongly” last year, reaching 18.8 million for the year, an increase of 68% compared to 2020.