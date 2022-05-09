BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The new number of COVID-19 cases reported across the state on Monday is the highest it’s been since January, and there are more than 250 hospitalizations for the first time since early March, according to data from the Maryland Department of Health.

Officials reported 1,845 new cases Monday, the most since 2,005 cases were added on Jan. 30.

Hospitalizations increased by 16 patients over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients to 252. That number is down considerably from the Omicron-driven peak of 3,462 patients on Jan. 11, but it represents the most patients since March 10, when there were 254 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

As of Monday, 221 adults are in acute care and another 24 are adults in intensive care. Five children are hospitalized in acute care and two more are in the ICU.

The seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 dipped slightly to 5.99%. According to the CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels, all 24 jurisdictions in Maryland still have a “Low” rate of transmission.

The statewide death toll now stands at 14,230, an increase of nine deaths over the past 24 hours.

During a press briefing, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott warned residents the pandemic is “not over.” In 2022, 340 Baltimoreans have died from the disease, according to the Baltimore City Health Department.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said most of the new cases reported in the city are among residents younger than 40.

“I want to stress the importance of vaccination and getting boosted,” she said. “So that is certainly the first line of defense that we all have, and that everyone over the age of 5 has access to. We have vaccination sites across the city focused on areas with the lowest vaccination coverage.”

Maryland has administered 11,785,920 doses of the vaccine, and 4,620,653 Marylanders are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to state officials, 2,347,923 Marylanders have received their booster shot, including 833 in the last day.