BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new congressional report claims Baltimore-based Emergent BioSolutions ruined many more COVID-19 doses than were previously reported, and there were possibly attempts to try to hide that amount.

Nearly 400 million doses were destroyed “because of Emergent’s failure to meet or maintain quality standards at its Bayview manufacturing facility,” according to the joint report from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

In March 2021, The New York Times reported 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were destroyed after workers at the Bayview manufacturing plant conflated the ingredients for the vaccine with those of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.

Johnson & Johnson had to step in and take over manufacturing, and the Food and Drug Administration initiated an investigation.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration decided to discard at least another 60 million additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine produced at the plant.

In a statement, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, said Emergent BioSolutions swept problems at its plant under the rug in order to land federal contracts.

“Ultimately, our report shows that Emergent’s manufacturing failures and deceptive tactics led to the destruction of millions of doses of desperately needed vaccines. Emergent’s business practices are simply unacceptable, and I urge the federal government to carefully consider future contracts in light of Emergent’s failures,” she said.

Rep. James E. Clyburn, chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, said in a statement there were numerous red flags at the plant.

“These doses were squandered despite repeated warnings from employees, outside consultants, pharmaceutical companies, and FDA regulators that the company’s manufacturing practices were unsafe and that it was unlikely to fulfill the contract recklessly awarded by the Trump Administration,” he said. “Emergent executives prioritized profits over producing vaccines in a responsible manner that complied with FDA requirements.”

According to Tuesday’s report, workers at the plant removed quality-assurance “hold tags” from Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses prior to a visit from the FDA in February 2021.

Personnel also worried the Department of Health and Human Services was “getting too involved” after news of the cross-contamination came out in March 2021, according to an email acquired by congressional investigators.

The report charges Emergent BioSolutions knew about multiple issues at its facility before signing contracts to produce the COVID-19 vaccine. An executive privately expressed concerns about the company’s quality controls for years, saying that “room to improve is a huge understatement.”

After the deals were secured, the Senior Director of Quality at the facility warned, “Our risk is high!” and, “we lack commercial [good manufacturing practices] compliance maturity,” according to the report.

Lawmakers also said Emergent BioSolutions suffered from high turnover and inexperienced staff. In 2020, the company acknowledged “most temporary employees [have] little or no pharmaceutical experience,” the report said.

The federal government canceled its multimillion dollar deal with the manufacturer last November. Prior to that, the company had been awarded $330 million, according to Tuesday’s report.

In a statement, the manufacturer disputed the claim 400 million doses were rendered unusable and said it has already disclosed a lot of the information in the report.

“This report details the same information we have transparently given to regulators and the media over the past two years,” the company said. “Emergent has been open and forthcoming with the FDA, Congress and our partners about the work at our Bayview site and the challenges that were encountered, including providing thousands of documents and willingly participating in a congressional hearing.”