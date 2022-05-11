BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local and state officials gathered Wednesday at the Port of Baltimore to welcome a ZIM Shipping Line, a shipping carrier focused on e-commerce, to the port.
The Israel-based company will begin the service from China and Southeast Asia to the U.S. East Coast with stops at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore every other week, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration.
The service is known as the Zim e-Commerce Baltimore express.
The news comes after the arrival of four new cranes this year and the groundbreaking of the Howard Street Tunnel Expansion Project to allow for double-stacked cargo on trains traveling to and from the port.
The port also recently added a new Maersk line reaching Southeast Asia, Vietnam and China and a Mediterranean Shipping Co. line with stops in the Indian Subcontinent and Mediterranean.