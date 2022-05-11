BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium is opening its Animal Care and Rescue Center to public tours, inviting visitors to see the facility where staffers take care of newly admitted animals, animals that are off exhibit and rescues.

“We are excited to welcome inquiring minds behind the scenes of the Animal Care and Rescue Center,” said curator Ashleigh Clews. “This tour allows participants to experience the National Aquarium in a new way and sheds light on the critical work we do — caring for the world’s aquatic treasures and inspiring others to do the same.”

While touring the 60,000-square-foot facility in the Jonestown neighborhood, guests will get to see creatures such as Kai, a green sea turtle being fitted for a prosthetic shell, pig-nosed turtle Funzo, and map pufferfish Duncan, and learn how the staff cares for them and builds the exhibits in the aquarium. They will also see animals being rehabilitated, such as current guest Louis Armstrong, a seal.

Tours last one-and-a-half hours and will typically be offered weekly at 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sunday. Tickets, which do not include admission to the National Aquarium, are $45 ($35 for members) and can be booked through the organization’s website or by calling 410-659-4269.